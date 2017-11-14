PLEASANTON, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum with medium enterprise customers across Europe. British Heart Foundation, Higher Education Funding Council England (HEFCE), Interoute, Stokomani, Storebrand, and trivago have joined the company's existing customer community, which includes Aberdeen Asset Management, F-Secure, Hiscox, Inalfa Roof Systems, Promerit, Saxo Bank, and WiZink Bank SA.

With Workday's unified suite of applications -- including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) -- medium enterprise organisations are able to embrace the cloud and uncover the real-time financial and workforce insights required to drive success today and in the future.

New medium enterprise customers that have quickly deployed and experienced business benefits with Workday include:

British Heart Foundation, headquartered in London, is the U.K.'s leading heart charity and the largest independent funder of cardiovascular research, with 3,400 employees and approximately 25,000 volunteers.





Higher Education Funding Council England (HEFCE), headquartered in Bristol, U.K., is a government organisation that funds and regulates universities and colleges in England, employing over 350 people.



Inforsacom LOGICALIS GmbH, headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, is an international IT solutions and managed services provider. The Logicalis Group employs more than 4,000 people to meet the needs of nearly 10,000 corporate and public sector customers worldwide.





Interoute, headquartered in London, is a global cloud and network company with over 2,100 employees.





Stokomani, headquartered in Paris, is the French leader in the destocking of large brands at low prices.





Storebrand, headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, is a leading player in the Nordic market for long-term savings and insurance, employing over 2,000 people.

With Workday, medium enterprise organisations are able to:

Rapidly adjust to changing requirements and business growth with Workday's agile and scalable technology foundation.





Leverage Workday's "Power of One" -- one version of software, one security model, one user experience, one architecture, and one customer community -- which means all customers benefit from continuous innovation delivered in the cloud.





Drive better and faster business decisions with real-time insights into performance across the entire business and contextual analytics tied to transactional data.





Streamline operations and standardise business processes to increase efficiency, speed of delivery, and consistency of experience.





Easily access information and perform tasks on-the-go from a mobile device with Workday's engaging, consumer-grade user experience.





Proactively protect the organisation against risk and fraud with Workday's built-in control processes and always-on auditing.

Comments on the News

"Leading medium enterprises around the world trust Workday to drive their businesses forward due to our long-standing reputation for having happy, live customers realizing immediate value," said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "With Workday, organisations have a single system that is easy to use, quick to deploy, simple to manage, and most importantly -- capable of supporting future business growth."

"We wanted an HR system that would help transform the organisation and Workday met all our criteria. Workday really is a super system," said Kerry Smith, director of people and organisational development, British Heart Foundation. "We don't see Workday as just an HR tool, we see it as a business transformation tool. It will be a huge step forward for us as an organisation and something that matches our own ambitions and vision to be a world class charity."

"Given the constraints we faced with our legacy systems and the need to put in place a flexible system to support our transition from HEFCE to the Office for Students in April 2018, moving to Workday was a natural choice," said Alison Jarvis, head of finance, HEFCE. "With Workday, we have a single system across our finance and HR functions that supports our needs now and in the future, and a system that provides a single source of truth rather than separate systems that cannot integrate. We look forward to working with the company and our deployment partner Kainos on this exciting project."

"In choosing Workday HCM, we opted for a future-ready system focused on managing talent and streamlining our collaborative processes," said Géraldine Moreno-Achain, director of HR, Stokomani. "Workday provides us with a unified source of data that key players have access to in real time, enabling them to increase productivity."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

