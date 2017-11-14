PLEASANTON, CA and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Software AG (FRANKFURT: SOW) has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to optimise HR operations and processes globally in a bid to eliminate spreadsheets and manual work-arounds. With Workday HCM, Software AG is equipped to transform its HR business with real-time insights and reporting that will enable strategic, data-driven decision-making in this sector.

Software AG is a software technology market leader that helps companies with their digital transformation so that they can better interact with their customers and bring them on new digital journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. Within Software AG, independent, regionally-structured sales and consulting service operations are supported by centralised back office functions that report to the company's German headquarters. With many manual HR processes and disparate regional HR solutions, Software AG's HR team realised that they needed a more comprehensive, global view of all people data and HR-related processes.

After an in-depth evaluation of several vendors, Workday was selected because of its deep expertise in HR and ability to provide a single, unified, cloud HR system to standardise core HR processes and streamline HR operations across the organisation.

With Workday, Software AG will also be able to:

Reduce time spent on administrative tasks and manual data entry, freeing up time for HR staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

Gain greater control of and visibility into HR data to drive better decisions around strategic hiring, employee development, and talent retention.

Improve workforce planning with real-time insights and reporting capabilities that equip managers with the latest information on their people.

Leverage Workday's "Power of One" -- one version of software, one security model, one user experience, one architecture, and one customer community -- to benefit from continuous innovation delivered in the cloud.

Comments on the News

"With Workday, we will have a truly global view of our people with high-quality, relevant, and timely data that will give us greater confidence in our decision-making about the company's future," said Christine Schwab, senior vice president, global human resources, Software AG. "We are not just improving our HR processes -- we are building new best practices from the ground up. We anticipate a significant transformation, and our entire workforce is looking forward to the benefits they will experience with Workday."

"As digital transformation experts, we know that shifting from inflexible solutions that create data silos to modern, cloud IT architectures is the key to achieving the openness, speed, and agility needed to enable the digital enterprise," explained Carmen Ziegler, head of HRIS, Software AG. "When an organisation is undergoing significant change, HR cannot be an afterthought -- HR should lead the transformation as a consultative and highly-strategic business partner supporting future business growth."

"A global IT player like Software AG that is fast-paced and competitive needs to enable, develop, and engage its people constantly," said Christoph Kull, regional vice president, DACH, Workday. "HR decisions are business critical, and Workday HCM will provide Software AG with the real-time workforce insights required to keep the business moving forward."

