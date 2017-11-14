sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,825 Euro		+0,515
+2,21 %
WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,908
23,917
09:36
23,917
23,918
09:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA117,40-2,94 %
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG23,825+2,21 %
LINDE AG Z.UMTAUSCH186,20+0,59 %