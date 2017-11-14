Sectra Wins Deal as Dutch Hospitals Merge and Consolidate Imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov.14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) has signed a PACS contract with the Dutch hospital Zuyderland. Zuyderland is a merger of two hospitals that have now chosen to replace their separate IT environments for reviewing radiology and nuclear medicine images and consolidate in a single common system from Sectra. The enterprise-wide solution will give physicians at Zuyderland a consolidated patient overview regardless of which hospital a patient has previously visited.

"When merging, we of course wanted to consolidate our different IT environments," says Dirk Jan van Berckel, Department Manager Screening & Diagnostics at Zuyderland. "For us, it was important to partner with a vendor with proven high system availability and whose solution would also allow us to increase reading efficiency-in this case, for example, through integrated speech."

The contract comprises Sectra's solutions for reviewing medical images, PACS, and for handling radiology information, RIS. It will handle Zuyderland's approximately 400,000 radiology and nuclear medicine examinations.

About Sectra PACS

Sectra PACS is optimized for high production environments with stability and usability in focus. It is designed to shorten report turnaround times, enhance result distribution workflows, and improve communication between radiology and referring departments. For four continuous years, Sectra PACS has won the customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for US hospitals with over 200 beds, and for three years in a row the"Best in KLAS" for Global (Non-US) PACS.

