DGAP-Media / 2017-11-14 / 09:30 Greater China investment community names the best of the best in investor relations _IR Magazine_, the global voice for investor relations, announces the short lists for the IR Magazine Awards - Greater China 2017 [1], with winners to be announced at the event in Hong Kong on December 7. Making up the short lists for some of the most coveted categories of the night - best overall investor relations and best investor relations officer - are big names such as last year's best overall IR (large cap) winner, China Telecom, as well as firms such as AIA Group, China Resources Beer, Far East Consortium International, Kerry Logistics Network, Pacific Basin Shipping, and China Unicom, which last year walked away with two awards. The nominees and winners of these categories, as well as the awards for best corporate governance, best IR by a senior management team, most progress in IR, best in region and best in sector are all chosen via research and interviews with the investment community. Click here [2] for the full short list. *Judged awards* This year marks the introduction of the new-style judged awards, self-nomination categories that allow companies to put themselves up for an award. This year's judges - _IR Magazine_ deputy editor Candice de Monts-Petit; Louise Hedberg, head of corporate governance and sustainability at East Capital; Simon Weston, senior fund manager at AXA Investment Managers; and Harold Woo, president of the Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) - have narrowed down the submissions to reveal the short lists across nine categories. In the running for awards ranging from best crisis management to best investor event and best ESG communications are companies including Anta Sports Products, CLP Holdings, Man Wah Holdings and Delta Electronics. The short list for the judged awards can be found here [3]. For our awards, the latest rankings and profiles of all nominees and winners will be detailed in the _IR Magazine Award-Winning IR Report - Asia 2017/2018_, which will be published soon after the *IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2017* on December 7. The winners of both the researched and judged awards will be announced on December 7 at an awards ceremony held at the Conrad in Hong Kong. Click here [1] for more information on the event and how to book your place. *### ABOUT US* _IR Magazine_ Launched in 1988, _IR Magazine_ is the only global publication that focuses on the interactions between companies and their investors. _IR Magazine_ helps investor relations professionals achieve more in their IR programs, benchmark their efforts and connect to the global IR community. In addition to producing articles, research reports and investor perception studies, _IR Magazine_ also hosts events such as awards, think tanks and conferences around the world. To learn more, please visit our website at IRmagazine.com or connect with us via Twitter @IRMagazine and the LinkedIn group: IR Magazine. *About the IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China 2017* The IR Magazine Awards & Conference - Greater China are among the most anticipated events of the year for the IR industry in Asia. IROs from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan get the unique opportunity to gather and discuss pressing issues, hear real-life examples and best practices from senior IR professionals, and celebrate their achievements at the awards ceremony. The event is co-sponsored by Arkadin, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, EQS Group, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Hilton, Instinctif Partners, Ipreo, Nasdaq, Orient Capital/DF King, Strategic Public Relations Group and Wells Fargo. The event is also supported by IRPAS. For more information, please visit events.irmagazine.com/greaterchina [1]. *FULL 2017 AWARDS SHORT LISTS *_(listed alphabetically by company)_ *RESEARCHED AWARDS* *Best overall investor relations * AIA Group China Resources Beer China Telecom China Unicom (Hong Kong) Far East Consortium International Kerry Logistics Network Pacific Basin Shipping *Best investor relations officer (large cap) * AIA Group Paul Lloyd Cathay Financial Holding Sophie Chen China Resources Beer Vincent Tse China Telecom Lisa Lai China Unicom (Hong Kong) Jacky Yung Galaxy Entertainment Group Peter Caveny Tencent Holdings Catherine Chan & team *Best investor relations officer (small to mid-cap)* Anta Sports Products Suki Wong China Everbright International Grace Lee Far East Consortium International Venus Zhao Kerry Logistics Network Cheryl Yeung Pacific Basin Shipping Emily Lau Sa Sa International Tiffany Cheung VPower Group Ambrose Lee *Best IR by a senior management team* AIA Group China Resources Beer China Unicom (Hong Kong) Kerry Logistics Network VPower Group *Best corporate governance* AIA Group China Telecom Kerry Logistics Network Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Tencent Holdings *Most progress in IR* Cathay Financial Holding China Mobile China Unicom (Hong Kong) CTBC Financial Holding Co Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Kerry Logistics Network Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China *BEST IN COUNTRY AWARDS* *China* AAC Technologies Alibaba Group Holding Anta Sports Products China Telecom Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Tencent Holdings *Hong Kong* AIA Group China Mobile China Resources Beer China Unicom (Hong Kong) Far East Consortium International Kerry Logistics Network Pacific Basin Shipping VPower Group *Taiwan* Cathay Financial Holding CTBC Financial Holding Co Delta Electronics Fubon Financial Kerry TJ Logistics Co Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company *BEST IN SECTOR AWARDS* *Consumer discretionary* Anta Sports Products Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ctrip.com International Galaxy Entertainment Group Shenzhou International Group Holdings *Consumer staples* China Mengniu Dairy Co China Resources Beer COFCO Meat Holdings Health and Happiness H&H International Holdings Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp *Energy* China Suntien Green Energy Corp CNOOC Sinopec Group Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp *Financials* AIA Group Cathay Financial Holding CTBC Financial Holding Co Fubon Financial Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China *Healthcare* Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ScinoPharm Taiwan Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Taiwan Liposome Co *Industrials* China Everbright International Kerry Logistics Network Kerry TJ Logistics Co Pacific Basin Shipping VPower Group *Information technology* AAC Technologies Alibaba Group Holding Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Tencent Holdings *Materials* China Hongqiao Group China Steel Corporation Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) *Real estate* Champion REIT China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Far East Consortium International KWG Property Holding Sun Hung Kai Properties *Telecommunication services* China Communications Services Corporation China Mobile China Telecom China Unicom (Hong Kong) Taiwan Mobile *Utilities* Beijing Enterprises Water Group Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings China Gas Holdings China Resources Gas ENN Energy Holdings *SELF-NOMINATION AWARDS* *Best annual report* Anta Sports Products China Communications Services Corporation China Telecom CLP Holdings Link Asset Management Pacific Basin Shipping *Best crisis management* AAC Technologies Holdings Fosun International Man Wah Holdings *Best ESG communications* Anta Sports Products CLP Holdings CTBC Financial Holding Co Delta Electronics Link Asset Management New World Department Store China Shun Tak Holdings *Best investor event* Anta Sports Products China Communications Services Corporation China Merchants Bank China Telecom Kerry Logistics Network Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Shimao Property Holdings *Best IR for an IPO * VPower Group Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company *Best IR during a corporate transaction* China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings COSCO SHIPPING Ports Pacific Basin Shipping *Best IR website* Anta Sports Products China Communications Services Corporation China Telecom Fortune REIT Link Asset Management Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Xtep International Holdings *Best use of multimedia for IR* Anta Sports Products China Life Insurance Company Far East Consortium International Xtep International Holdings *Rising star* Anta Sports Products Emily Ng Independent Kenneth Ke Link Asset Management Luna Fong Shimao Property Holdings Eva Lau VPower Group Ambrose Lee Xtep International Holdings Leah Liu End of Media Release Issuer: IR Media Group Ltd. 