New Kids on the Blockchain: Canucks aim to take Ethereum Mainstream

ADBANK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ICO DECEMBER 7, 2017

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian cofounders Jon Gillham, Chiron Bramberger, Kelsey Cole, Angelo Dodaro and Leon Pereira are proud to announce the launch of their crowdsale campaign for adbank, a powerful peer-to-peer platform for digital advertisers and publishers, built on the blockchain.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603552/adbank_New_Kids_on_the_Blockchain__Canucks_aim_to_take_Ethereum.jpg

Logo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6vrlODdRgQ

adbank aims to disrupt the multi-hundred billion dollar digital advertising industry using Blockchain technology built on the Ethereum network.

56% of all website traffic is driven by bots, costing advertisers 10s of billions each year. In addition to advertisers burning their budgets on fake traffic, they're forced to pay an undisclosed ad tech tax to a mysterious middleman. adbank gets rid of the middleman using blockchain, and combats bot fraud using artificial intelligence.

In order to explain adbank to the world, CMO Angelo Dodaro commissionedEmmy nominated Zack Bornstein(SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart) andJuno winning Cinematographer & Director Blayre Ellestad(The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Kiesza)to create the explainer video.

"After scaling 6,000 successful publisher sites and still feeling I was missing a piece of the puzzle...the idea for adbank was born. Removing the costly middleman so publishers make more of the ad dollars spent while giving advertisers get more for their money made sense," explains Jon Gillham, Founder & CEO of adbank.

"Besides the incredible tech innovation, I'm most excited by the team. Leon has revolutionized a country and an industry with his introduction of cryptocurrency to Vietnam, Chiron boasts a resume that includes work with the FBI, NASA, Groupon & General Motors, Angelo brings globally sought after skills in creative and analytics; and Kelsey is a brand / PR mastermind with credits like Revlon, L'Oréal, Red Bull and Sir Richard Branson's Extreme Tech Challenge."

adbank's initial coin offering (ICO) will take place onDecember 7thwith a token pre-sale available for eager cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in bonus rounds.

The ICO will act as a springboard to capital that will be used for development of the beta platform and acquisition of existing ad networks that will be migrated to adbank's tech. The total fundraising goal of $21.5M USD reflects a total supply of 1 billion adbank Tokens (ADB). 51% of all tokens will be issued in the initial coin offering which finishes January 8, 2018.

Kelsey Cole 1.647.323.1933 pr@adbank.network