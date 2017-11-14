Smart Water and Smart Infrastructure Solutions Featured in Barcelona



BARCELONA, Spain, 2017-11-14 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Geospatial is proud to announce that we will partner with Huawei to showcase Smart City solutions at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, 14-16 November.



Huawei, a leader in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, will join with Hexagon to demonstrate how Smart Cities must harness geospatial data for sustainability and to improve quality of life.



"We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Huawei to demonstrate geospatial-based Smart City solutions," said Hexagon Geospatial President Mladen Stojic. "Location-based information with real-time analytics help Smart Cities communicate with businesses and civil society and to shape smart policies. Together with Huawei, we are making that vision a reality."



At SCEWC, Hexagon Geospatial will highlight two integrated and geospatial-enabled solutions as part of the Smart Government Solution Portfolio: Water Management and Infrastructure Management.



Hexagon Geospatial Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships, Claudio Mingrino will give a presentation on "Geospatial Integrated Solutions to Improve Cities' Management" at Huawei stand B-201, Hall 2 at the Open Speech Area, on Wednesday, November 15, from 2:30 to 3:00 pm.



Visit Huawei stand B-201 in Hall 2 for live demonstrations and to speak with our experts about Smart Government Solutions, and in particular Smart Water and Smart Infrastructure.



Smart Water



One of a city's most important pieces of critical infrastructure is its water system. With populations in cities growing, it is inevitable that water consumption will grow as well. The term "smart water" points to water and wastewater infrastructure that ensures this precious resource - and the energy used to transport it - is managed effectively.



M.App Enterprise can pinpoint specific urban problems, providing an extensive platform to deliver innovative and industry-specific solutions.



M.App Enterprise Smart Water is an online platform for geospatial infrastructure management of water and sewerage that offers:



-- Accessible content permanently updated in real time -- Information Workflows -- Easy and immediate access to high-tech resources -- Independence of data from used technology



Smart Infrastructure: Public Light Management



A Smart City develops an intelligence advantage by delivering relevant geospatial data, workflows, and analytics into any device held in the hands of local government and residents interested in making the city a better place to live.



M.App Enterprise provides an extensive platform to deliver innovative and industry-specific solutions that can connect to any geospatial data source.



The Public Light Management is an asset Management tool for Smart Cities provided by Hexagon M.App Enterprise that includes:



-- Public Lights Inspection Workflow -- Interactive Dashboard for at-a-glance views of the Power Light situation over the city -- Mobile Alert Application



About Huawei



Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.



About Hexagon Geospatial



Hexagon Geospatial helps you make sense of the dynamically changing world. Known globally as a maker of leading-edge technology, we enable our customers to easily transform their data into actionable information, shortening the lifecycle from the moment of change to action. Hexagon Geospatial provides the software products and platforms to a large variety of customers through direct sales, channel partners, and Hexagon businesses. For more information, visit www.hexagongeospatial.com or contact us at marketing@hexagongeospatial.com.



Hexagon Geospatial is part of Hexagon, a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications. Hexagon's solutions integrate sensors, software, domain knowledge and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems that deliver actionable information, automate business processes and improve productivity. They are used in a broad range of vital industries. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has more than 17,000 employees in 46 countries and net sales of approximately 3.3bn USD. Learn more at hexagon.com.



© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved. Hexagon and the Hexagon logo are registered trademarks of Hexagon AB or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks or servicemarks used herein are property of their respective owners. Hexagon Geospatial believes the information in this publication is accurate as of its publication date. Such information is subject to change without notice.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Jay Pongonis jay.pongonis@hexagongeospatial.com