VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-11-14 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLL) (OTCQX:STLHF) (FRA:S5L) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig J. Brown, P. Eng., to the Company's Scientific Advisory Council (SAC), effective immediately.



Mr. Brown is a widely respected hydrometallurgical expert with over 45 years experience in developing processes for separating a wide range of chemicals from aqueous solutions. He was a central figure in the development and application of ion exchange technology, which is now well established and utilized in over 50 countries in dozens of different applications. He has published hundreds of technical papers, has been awarded numerous patents and maintains a vast network of contacts at numerous major international research and development institutions including industrial, university and government organizations. In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Brown has extensive business experience, having held several corporate executive positions during his career. Mr. Brown received his Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto, and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the International Committee of Ion Exchange.



Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Craig Brown as a new member of Standard Lithium's Scientific Advisory Council. Craig brings extensive and well-respected expertise in selective ion-exchange and hydrometallurgical technologies, and will be instrumental in developing modern process flowsheets as the Company continues its test work on lithium brines sourced from the Company's projects in the Bristol Dry Lake basin in the Mojave Desert of California and the Smackover Formation of Arkansas."



Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has begun the first phase of test work on a new lithium-selective Ion Exchange ("IX") resin that has been in development for several years by one of the world's largest suppliers of Li-specific IX resins. This test-work expands and supplements the Company's current testing program, and is an example of Standard Lithium's data-driven approach to developing optimal process solutions for its suite of lithium brine projects.



About Standard Lithium Ltd.



Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The Company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The Company is also commencing resource evaluation on 33,000 acres of brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.



Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.



