sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.11.2017 | 12:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 13

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
at close of business on 13 November 2017 were:
428.69p  Capital only (undiluted)
436.69p  Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends
payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2.        Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April
2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
16,556,600 which are held in treasury.
3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end
performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of
the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or
page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

© 2017 PR Newswire