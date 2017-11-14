On World Diabetes Day, Nestlé Waters Raises Awareness on Healthy Hydration Habits

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nestlé Waters publishes the second edition of its online survey on water consumption for World Diabetes Day to contribute to raising awareness about the importance of water hydration in diabetes.

The second edition of the Nestle Waters online survey on water consumption was conducted by Kantar TNS in six countries (France, Italy, Mexico, the UK, USA and Turkey) including a section on sugary drinks consumption and diabetes.

The online survey carried on to 3,024 people (about 500 people per country). Each sample is representative of a population aged 18 to 64 years (except for Mexico and Turkey where the survey included anyone over 18).

Diabetes and hydration

According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects more than 400 million adults today and caused 5 million deaths in 2015. The World Health Organization forecasts it could be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

The overconsumption of sugary drinks are one of the factors leading to diabetes as emphasized by the WHO through the voice of the Director of its Department for the Prevention of NCDs, Dr Douglas Bettcher: "Consumption of free sugars, including products like sugary drinks, is a major factor in the global increase of people suffering from diabetes."

Yet, the Nestlé Waters online survey shows that if people are mostly aware of the risks associated with sugary drinks, it does not stop them from consuming sugary drinks every day: there is a paradox between knowledge and behavior when it comes to hydration and sugary drinks consumption.

People knowledge

Water is still the most popular beverage overall, 92% of respondents declaring drinking it every day.

When asked about the difference between water consumption and sugary drinks consumption, respondents have clearly identified the differences between both: more than 8 respondents out of 10 declare that drinking sugary drinks is not the same for the body as drinking water. More than half of the respondents even think it's absolutely not the same thing. And all countries agree with this statement: from the UK with 76% believing it's not the same thing to Italy with 88%.

People know their beverage consumption may impact their health

Diabetes is today one of the risks associated with sugary drinks overconsumption. 88% of respondents agree that drinking sugary drinks every day can lead to diabetes. Only weight problems are more linked with sugary drinks consumption for the respondents (89%). All countries are aligned on this matter: 91% of the respondents in France link daily sugary drinks consumption with diabetes, 90% in the UK, 89% in Italy and Mexico and 86% in Turkey and in USA.

Most of the respondents are also aware of the amount of sugary drinks that leads to higher risks of diabetes. As pointed out by a scientific publication (Malik, 2010)* 61% of respondents believe that 1 or 2 cans of sugary drinks per day is enough to increase the risk of developing diabetes as pointed out by scientific publication (Malik, 2010)*. However, the level of knowledge is not universal yet: Turkey is an exception (only 49% of respondents).

But they still consume sugary drinks

Despite declaring having great knowledge of the differences between water consumption and sugary drinks consumption for health, people still largely consume sugary drinks every day according to the survey: 80% of respondents in Mexico declare drinking sugary drinks every day, 80 % in Turkey, 65% in Italy, 62% in USA, 60% in France, 60% in the UK.

Sugary drinks are not only a daily reflex. More than a quarter of respondents say that they consume more than 1 liter of sugary drinks per day. Three countries are even above this average: Italy (29%), Mexico (33%) and Turkey (42%).

Key Summary

There is a notable paradox according to the online survey between a stated solid knowledge on health-risks associated with sugary drinks consumption, including diabetes, and a contradictory behavior as sugary drinks are still declared a daily habit by a large majority of respondents.

*Malik VS, Popkin BM, Bray GA, Despres JP, Willett WC, Hu FB. Sugar-sweetened beverages and risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes: a meta-analysis. Diabetes Care. 2010:33(11):2477-2483

