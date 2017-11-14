TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWRM), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent for the development of a smartphone based cash and bitcoin mobile wallet with USA Real Estate Holding Co (OTC PINK: USTC). Pursuant to terms of the Agreement, SWRM and USTC will execute a definitive agreement within 45 days from this Letter of Intent.

"We are very excited to be working within this ever-growing and evolving space. The industry knowledge USA Real Estate Holdings brings to the table is very attractive to us. We look forward to a long-term relationship with USTC. This is a great opportunity for both companies, as it allows us to leverage one another's strengths and grow together," stated AppSwarm CEO Ron Brewer.

Mr. Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC, stated, "The FinTech space is growing and has the power to disrupt the way finances are conducted globally. According to Tech Crunch, in 2017 $60 billion worth of payments will be made on mobile platforms. By 2019, eMarketer estimates that the total value of transactions made by tapping a phone on an in-store terminal will reach $210 Billion, up from $8.7 Billion in 2015. By 2020, 90% of smartphone users will have made a mobile payment."

He further added, "We are excited to partner with AppSwarm as they have more than 30 years of experience of publishing mobile apps. We believe the Company is now in a position to aggressively pursue opportunities in FinTech and Cryptocurrencies."

We develop and publish mobile gaming and business apps, with a focus on accelerating the development of free to play mobile games and fast-track them to market. We partner with game and business developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchases through our publicly traded company on the OTC Markets, ticker SWRM.

