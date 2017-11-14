ACBFF Stock: Alleviating an Overbought ConditionThe move over the past week in marijuana stocks has been breathtaking. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) (TSE:ACB) has staged an incredible run towards higher prices, where ACBFF stock has tacked on 77.95% in six trading days. Bullish news surrounding this sector has been pouring in, satiating the appetites of investors.This sensational move began after news that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) bought a stake in Canopy Growth Corp stock (OTCMKTS:TWMJF, TSE:WEED) for an undisclosed amount. This set off a flurry of speculation that other.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...