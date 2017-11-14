Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Ingersoll-Rand's Q3 Earnings Topped Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Rockwell Automation Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported net revenues of $3.67 billion compared to $3.57 billion recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. However, net revenues numbers for the reported quarter lagged behind market expectations of $3.71 billion.

The electrical equipment maker reported earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand of $363.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share in Q3 FY17, compared to $363.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company posted earnings from continuing operations attributable to Ingersoll-Rand of $369.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $368.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to reported net income of $1.43 per diluted share in Q3 FY17.

Operating Metrics

In Q3 FY17, the Company's cost of goods sold was $2.49 billion compared to $2.41 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses came in at $674.5 million during Q3 FY17 versus $643.2 million in Q3 FY16. Ingersoll-Rand's Q3 FY17 operating income was down to $506.1 million from $511.7 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted operating income stood at $516.1 million, or 14.1% of net revenues, in Q3 FY17 compared to $519.0 million, or 14.5% of net revenues, in the year-ago comparable quarter.

Bookings rose 6.0% during Q3 FY17 to $3.65 billion from $3.45 billion in the prior year's same quarter. Additionally, the Company's organic bookings in the industrial and Climate segment grew 5% y-o-y.

Segment Performance

During Q3 FY17, the Climate segment's net revenue came in at $2.94 billion compared to $2.84 billion in the year-ago comparable period. The segment's operating income came in at $480.1 million, or 16.3% of the segment's revenue, for Q3 FY17 compared to $474.7 million, or 16.7% of the segment's revenue, in Q3 FY16.

The Industrial segment's revenues increased during Q3 FY17 to $731.2 million from $729.7 million reported in the last year's same quarter. The segment's reported operating income rose to $89.0 million in Q3 FY17 from $80.9 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating income as a percentage of the segment's revenues improved to 12.2% in Q3 FY17 from 11.1% in the same period last year.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

For the nine months ended on September 30, 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported net cash flow from operations of $873.2 million compared to $1.12 billion in the year ago comparable period. The Company's free cash flow was $748.5 million in the first nine months of FY17 versus $1.01 billion in the last year's comparable period.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.26 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $1.72 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company ended the quarter with total long-term debt of $2.96 billion compared to $3.71 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for full-year FY17, the Company expects revenues to grow by approximately 4.5% y-o-y. The Company has forecasted continuing EPS to be approximately $4.22 during FY17. Furthermore, cash flow from operation and free cash flow for FY17 is anticipated to be approximately $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 13, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $84.76, marginally down 0.24% from its previous closing price of $84.96. A total volume of 1.65 million shares have exchanged hands. Ingersoll-Rand's stock price surged 11.78% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 12.95%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.21 and has a dividend yield of 2.12%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $21.47 billion.

