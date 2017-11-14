Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - FDA Approved Teligent's Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%

Research Desk Line-up: FibroGen Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TLGT. The Company announced on November 10, 2017, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to the Company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%. Based on recent QuintilesIMS Health data from September 2017, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $43.3 million. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on November 08, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 and also provided an update on the company's recent developments. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on FibroGen when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on TLGT; also brushing on FGEN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TLGT

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FGEN

Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05% Expected to be Launched in Q1 2018

Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO of Teligent, stated that Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05% is the Company's seventh FDA approval in 2017. Teligent now has twenty-two topical generic pharmaceutical products in the US portfolio, in addition to its four US injectable products. Jason confirmed that the Company is expected to launch this product in Q1 2018.

Teligent's Abbreviated New Drug Application Approvals by FDA in 2017

On October 02, 2017, Teligent received approval of its partnered ANDA from FDA of Desonide Lotion, 0.05%. This product was submitted under a partnered development agreement by Teligent with Impax Laboratories, Inc.

In September 2017, the Company received approval of its abbreviated new drug application from FDA of Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 0.1%, representing Teligent's fifth approval for 2017, and its sixteenth approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

FDA approved Teligent's abbreviated new drug application of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%, Emollient, on August 22, 2017.

In July 2017, the Company received abbreviated new drug application from FDA of Erythromycin Topical Gel USP, 2%, marking the Company's third approval for 2017, and its fourteenth approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

FDA approved Teligent's abbreviated new drug application of Clobetasol Propionate Gel, 0.05%, on March 08, 2017. In the same month, Teligent also received approval of the Company's abbreviated new drug application from FDA of Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.5%. This represented the Company's first approval for 2017 and its twelfth approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

About Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented)

Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented) is used for the treatment of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses primarily because of their anti-inflammatory, antipruritic, and vasoconstrictive actions. It contains betamethasone dipropionate USP, a synthetic adrenocorticosteroid, for dermatologic use.

About Teligent, Inc.

Founded in 1977, Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for use by doctors and patients in the United States and Canada. The Company's strategy is focused on developing and selling pharmaceutical products in the Topical, Injectable, Complex, and Ophthalmic markets. Headquartered in Buena, New Jersey, Teligent has approximately 200 employees.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Monday, November 13, 2017, Teligent's stock price declined 6.95% to end the day at $3.48. A total volume of 1.37 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 574.36 thousand shares. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $155.03 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily