IL-1a Neutralizing Antibody MABp1 Found to Block NETs' Ability to Increase Endothelial Activation and Thrombogenicity



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-11-14 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today a presentation of findings on the role of IL-1 alpha (IL-1a) associated with Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) in promoting endothelial activation and thrombogenicity. The oral presentation, entitled, "Neutrophil Extracellular Traps Increase Endothelial Activation and Thrombogenicity via IL-1a and NF-?B: Implications for Superficial Erosion", was given by researcher Thomas L. Mawson, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Sarnoff Fellow, Sarnoff Cardiovascular Research Foundation, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on November 13 at 5:45 PM, PT. Dr. Eduardo Folco, scientist at the Cardiovascular Division of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, contributed equally to this study.



The findings resulted from an agreement between XBiotech, Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), and Massachusetts General Hospital to provide XBiotech's anti-IL-1a antibody, MABp1, to Dr. Peter Libby. Dr. Libby, a cardiovascular medicine specialist at BWH and the Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, was principal investigator of the research.



"I believe these data represent an exciting step forward in cardiovascular medicine," stated Dr. Libby. He further added, "They elucidate a novel mechanism that we believe can contribute to coronary thrombosis, a major cause of sudden cardiac death and acute myocardial infarction. We have demonstrated that MABp1, an anti-IL-1? antibody, can block induction of key molecules in vascular endothelial cells that can promote erosion-associated thrombosis."



Coronary artery thrombosis can be caused by either plaque rupture or plaque erosion1. Superficial plaque erosion causes up to one-third of all acute coronary syndromes2,[3]. Erosion-prone atheromatous plaques, rather than lesions with stable or rupture-prone characteristics, associate with neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs)4. The study performed at Dr. Libby's laboratory probed the influence of NETs on the endothelial cell (EC) functions related to erosion-associated thrombosis. These data show that exposure of human saphenous veins ECs (HSVECs) to NETs increase expression of adhesion molecules on the surface of endothelial cells such as VCAM-1 and ICAM-1, which may participate in atherogenesis. In addition, pre-treatment of NETs with MABp1, an anti-IL-1?-neutralizing antibody, or IL-1R antagonist, but not with an anti-IL-1ß-neutralizing antibody, blocked the initiation of VCAM-1, ICAM-1, and TF expression, each of which link to coronary thrombosis5. In conclusion, NETs increase thrombogenicity in vitro through a response mediated by IL-1?. These data point to an important role for MABp1 therapy in heart disease. It also may expand treatment opportunities for other inflammatory diseases in which NETs play a deleterious role, such as cancer as well as pulmonary, autoimmune, and gastrointestinal diseases.



