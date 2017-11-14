Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Xilinx's Sales and EPS Advanced 7%

Research Desk Line-up: Microsemi Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Xilinx announced sales of $619.53 million, up approximately 7% from $579.21 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $620.4 million.

For Q2 FY18, Xilinx's gross margin was $434.72 million compared to $403.33 million for Q2 FY17. The Company's operating expenses totaled $249.55 million versus $226.52 million in the prior year's same quarter and were lower than the Company's guidance as R&D expenses came in slightly lower than expected. Xilinx's operating income increased 5% to $185.17 million on y-o-y basis for the reported quarter compared to $176.81 million in Q2 FY17.

Xilinx reported a net income of $168 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 compared to a net income of $164 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17; reflecting increases of 2% and 7%, respectively. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.62 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Xilinx's Industrial, Aerospace, and Defense end market set a quarterly record with revenues of $278 million, representing an increase of 17% on a y-o-y basis, and constituted 45% of the total revenues of Xilinx.

For Q2 FY18, Xilinx's Advanced Products category continued to deliver solid revenue growth, posting an increase of 21% on a y-o-y basis. Broad-based growth was driven from the Zynq SoC platform and from the industry-leading 20nm and 16nm technology nodes. Revenues derived from Zynq increased 65% on a y-o-y basis, and were driven largely by applications in Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS). Revenues from the 20nm node increased more than 40% from the year-ago comparable quarter, while revenues from the 16nm node almost quadrupled in the reported quarter, reflecting a broader customer and multi-market adoption.

Cash Matters

Xilinx ended Q2 FY18 with $3.56 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, while it had $1.9 billion in net cash after excluding the Company's debt. Xilinx's operating cash flow totaled $202.14 million for the reported quarter compared to $183.59 million in the year-ago corresponding period.

During Q2 FY18, Xilinx returned $257 million to shareholders in the form of $87 million in dividends, and the repurchase of approximately 2.6 million shares for $170 million at an average price of $65.04 per share. The Company currently has $445 million remaining on that authorization.

Xilinx's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on December 06, 2017, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2017.

Business Outlook

For FY18, Xilinx is forecasting sales to be in the range of $615 million - $645 million. The Company's gross margin is expected to be in the band of 69% to 71%, while operating expenses are expected to increase to approximately $260 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, November 13, 2017, Xilinx's stock marginally climbed 0.64%, ending the trading session at $72.33. A total volume of 1.44 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 15.47% in the last three months, 10.49% in the past six months, and 40.07% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 19.81% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.40 and has a dividend yield of 1.94%. The stock currently has a market cap of $17.87 billion.

