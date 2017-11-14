TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017 and 2016.

Q3/2017 Results

The Company recorded a total loss of $661,838 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, compared with a total loss of $328,104 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period ended September 30, 2016. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded a total loss of $3,547,036 or $0.04 per share, compared to a total loss of $1,774,645 or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company's cash balance as at September 30, 2017 was approximately $22.8 million, compared to approximately $8.7 million as at December 31, 2016. For additional financial information please see INV Metals' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador, (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia, and (3) its 100% interest in regional exploration properties in Ecuador.

Contacts:

Kevin Canario

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (416) 703-8416

E-mail: kcanario@invmetals.com



