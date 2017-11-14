North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (FSE: LY1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the construction phase of the Tuvatu Gold Project with the release of the site Bulk Earthworks Contract. The Company has awarded the Contract to A.R. Quarry and Concrete Limited (ARQC), a large, reputable civil contractor based in Nadi, Fiji. ARQC won the contract in a competitive tender process with multiple bidders.

The contract scope of work includes approximately 112,000 m3 of excavation and 85,000 m3 of fill. Specific construction activities include the following:

mill site bulk excavation and fill for 5 platforms for the run of mine ore stockpile, the crushing plant, the processing plant, the maintenance building, and the diesel power generation plant;

mill site road construction;

erection of three retaining walls ranging in height from 3 m to 10 m high;

construction of a lined storm water detention pond;

excavation of a large diversion ditch to redirect storm water runoff around the mill site;

installation of site drainage ditches and culverts for management of mill site storm water runoff;

straightening of Tuvatu creek to open up additional required site area;

rerouting of 400m of the Navilawa Road outside the mill site proper to ensure public safety and security;

preparation of a pad for the installation of the engineered fill crushing plant;

preparation of a pad for the installation of the mine maintenance shop and mine dry.

ARQC will begin mobilizing equipment and personnel immediately. The earthworks are planned to be substantially complete in Q2 2018.

A ground breaking ceremony is planned inviting government officials, members of the press, and the local communities. The general public is also welcome to attend. The date and time will be posted on our website.

About Tuvatu | Lion One | Fiji Gold

Lion One is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Tuvatu Gold Project as a world class discovery and near-term production opportunity in the southwest Pacific Ring of Fire. Tuvatu is modeled for exploration after regional giants in the low sulphidation family of high grade epithermal gold deposits such as Porgera and Lihir in PNG, and Vatukoula in Fiji. These spectacular discoveries have produced over 35 million ounces of gold in similar alkaline volcanic settings. Tuvatu has been fully permitted by the Government of Fiji for operations startup and has a dual-track strategy of production development and resource expansion inside its 385 hectare mining lease.

Tuvatu is located 25 km from the international airport in Nadi, on the west coast of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leading an experienced team of mine builders, has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

Ian Chang, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Development Officer, is the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for Tuvatu Mine development.

