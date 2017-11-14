Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press-release NCSP Volumes for 10M 2017 totaled 119.8 million tons 14.11.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that its consolidated cargo turnover for January-October 2017 totaled 119 792 thousand tons. Commenting on 10M 2017 operating results CEO of PJSC NCSP Sultan Batov said: «Storm warnings in October lasted over seven days, one day longer than the month before, while Russian Railways restricted dispatch of any cargo to Novorossiysk, except grain, for three days at the beginning of the month. Despite these drawbacks NCSP Group increased monthly turnover by 12.7% in October versus September 2017. Transshipment of crude oil, diesel fuel, and fuel oil at Scheskharis terminal in Novorossiysk increased by 24%, 39%, and 75% compared to that of September 2017. Additionally in October we established a new record in grain transshipment, which rose 9.5% versus September and reached 1 218 thousand tons. Monthly volumes of ferrous metals, iron, coal, and containers respectively hiked 9%, 64%, 19%, and 54% in October compared to September». Transshipment of liquid cargo in January-October 2017 totaled 89 441 thousand tons, including 63 498 thousand tons of crude oil; 25 070 thousand tons of refined oil products; 521 thousand tons of UAN liquid fertilizer, and 353 thousand tons of seed oils. Transshipment of bulk cargo for 10M 2017 increased by 3 572 thousand tons or 35.7% year-on-year, and reached 13 574 thousand tons. Transshipment of grain in the reporting period increased by 3 859 thousand tons or 80% year-on-year and totaled 8 682 thousand tons. Volumes of coal in January-October 2017 increased by 232 thousand tons or 15.7% year-on-year and reached 1 717 thousand tons. Transshipment of iron ore and ore concentrate, chemical cargo, and sugar comprised 2 112 thousand tons, 611 thousand tons, and 452 thousand tons respectively. Transshipment of general cargo in January-October 2017 totaled 11 541 thousand tons, incusing 10 035 thousand tons of ferrous metals and pig iron, 953 thousand tons of non-ferrous metals, 336 thousand tons of timber, and 218 thousand tons of perishable cargo. Volumes of non-ferrous metals are up 20 thousand tons or 2.2% year-on-year. Container traffic in the reporting period comprised 4 909 thousand tons or 488 thousand TEU, growing 11.6% year-on-year in tons, and 24.6% year-on-year in TEU. Transshipment of other cargo in January-October 2017 totaled 327 thousand tons. NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-October 2017 (thousand tons) 10M 2017 10M 2016 Change Change % Cargo turnover, total 119 792.0 122 -2 774.5 -2.3% 566.5 Liquid cargo, total 89 440.7 95 388.4 -5 947.7 -6.2% Crude oil 63 496.7 68 450.6 -4 953.8 -7.2% Oil products 25 070.3 26 221.8 -1 151.5 -4.4% UAN 520.9 569.4 -48.5 -8.5% Seed oils 352.8 146.6 206.2 140.6% Bulk cargo, total 13 574.2 10 002.6 3 571.6 35.7% Grain 8 682.1 4 823.4 3 858.7 80.0% Chemical cargo* 610.9 769.0 -158.1 -20.6% Sugar 451.8 609.7 -157.9 -25.9% Iron ore and ore concentrate 2 112.2 2 315.7 -203.5 -8.8% Coal 1 717.2 1 484.8 232.4 15.7% General cargo, total 11 540.9 12 330.7 -789.9 -6.4% Ferrous metals 10 034.6 10 879.6 -845.0 -7.8% Timber 335.7 487.1 -151.4 -31.1% Timber (thousand cubic 609.3 883.4 -274.1 -31.0% meters) Non-ferrous metals 952.6 932.5 20.1 2.2% Perishable cargo 218.0 31.5 186.5 Containers 4 909.3 4 397.8 511.5 11.6% Containers (thousand TEU) 487.7 391.4 96.3 24.6% Other cargo 327.0 447.0 -120.0 -26.8% About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com

