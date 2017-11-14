Black Earth Farming Ltd. has requested that the company's Swedish depository receipts are delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the depository receipt of Black Earth Farming Ltd.



Short name: BEF SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010219774 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 066922 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on December 13, 2017.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Nils Fredrik Dehlin or Joakim Strid, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.