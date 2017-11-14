It might be a little early to call this putt, but Ethereum prices are seemingly free of the $300.00 level. In fact, the market conditions look right for an ETH surge to $400.00.
After all, Bitcoin dominance continues to drop and trading volumes continue to explode.
In the last month alone, trading volumes have risen more than 170%. Not just for Ethereum, but for the industry as a whole. This tidal wave of liquidity made it easy for sellers to find buyers, which is why the cryptocurrency market cap soared to $206.05 billion.
But that's only half the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
After all, Bitcoin dominance continues to drop and trading volumes continue to explode.
In the last month alone, trading volumes have risen more than 170%. Not just for Ethereum, but for the industry as a whole. This tidal wave of liquidity made it easy for sellers to find buyers, which is why the cryptocurrency market cap soared to $206.05 billion.
But that's only half the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...