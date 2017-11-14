2018 Empire State Building Run-Up Lottery Registration Opens on November 14, 2017

Runners must enter by December 10 for a chance to participate in the 41st Annual Run-Up on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that lottery registration for the 2018 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) will open on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. ET and close on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The 41st annual ESBRU will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Thousands of runners from around the world will enter for a chance to race up the Empire State Building's 86 floors comprised of 1,576 stairs. Interested runners can register online at http://www.nycruns.com/esb. Race entry is $125 per applicant, and will only be charged if the applicant is randomly selected to participate. Runners who have applied to climb will be notified of their race status the week of December 11, 2017.

"The Empire State Building looks forward once again to transform the World's Most Famous Building into a competitive destination for elite global athletes and tower climbing enthusiasts," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of ESRT. "We invite athletes from all over the world to come to New York City to ascend the Empire State Building in 2018 and become part of its history."

The event is produced by NYCRUNS, the largest running event management company in the New York Metropolitan Area.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About NYCRUNS

NYCRUNS produces over 40 races annually in New York City including the Queens Half Marathon, New York City's newest major road race on the streets of Flushing. In 2017, nearly 50,000 runners will cross their finish line. In addition to producing the Empire State Building Run-Up, notable clients include the New York Jets, New York University, and many leading non-profits.

