Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|October 31, 2017
|2,528,541,703
|2,677,680,501
A total number of 2,686,058,057 voting rights were attached to the 2,528,541,703 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
8,377,556 voting rights attached to the 8,377,556 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
