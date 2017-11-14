Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting October 31, 2017 2,528,541,703 2,677,680,501

A total number of 2,686,058,057 voting rights were attached to the 2,528,541,703 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

8,377,556 voting rights attached to the 8,377,556 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

