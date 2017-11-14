9 months
> Sales
€1,323 m
(+8.6% vs. September 30, 2016
> Doubled EBITDA
€83 m
(6.3% of sales)
On November 14, 2017 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2017.
|€m
|Q3 2017
|Q3 2016
| 30.09.17
9 months
| 30.09.16
9 months
|Sales
|412.5
|379.2
|1 323.2
|1 218.8
|Gross margin
|99.2
|95.2
|335.2
|290.8
|% of sales
|24.1%
|25.1%
|25.3%
|23.9%
|EBITDA 1
|22.1
|15.9
|82.8
|40.1
|% of sales
|5.4%
|4.2%
|6.3%
|3.3%
|Operating income before non-recurring items 1
|16.6
|11.7
|66.7
|25.7
|% of sales
|4.0%
|3.1%
|5.0%
|2.1%
|Operating income
|16.8
|12.1
|66.0
|26.6
|Net income (Group share)
|9.4
|5.4
|37.1
|7.8
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
Sales and earnings for the period ended September 30, 2017
Group sales amounted to €1,323 million, +8.6% compared to September 30, 2016 (Q3: +8.8%), including the following effects:
Volumes sold -0.7% (Q3: +1,9%),
> Price: +9.3% (Q3: +6.9%).
Gross margin amounted to €335.2 million, representing 25.3% of sales (Q3: 24.1%) compared to 23.9% as of September 30, 2016.
Operating expenses excluding non recurring items have been controlled: +1.3% compared to September 30, 2016 (Q3: -1.1%).
EBITDA came to €82.8 million (Q3: €22.1 million), amounting to 6.3% of sales compared to €40.1 million (3.3% of sales) as of September 30, 2016.
Operating income before non-recurring items amounted to €66.7 million (5% of sales) and net income (Group share) amounted to €37.1 million (2.8% of sales) compared to €25.7 and €7.8 million as of September 30, 2016 respectively.
Financial position
As of September 30, 2017, operating working capital amounted to €394 million, including inventories of €389 million, and represented 23.3% of sales, stable compared to the 2016 year-end and June 30, 2017. Operating cash flow generated by the Group since the beginning of the year amounted to €58 million (compared to €33 million as of September 30, 2016) and capital expenditure amounted to €20 million.
Group net debt stood at €189 million, compared to shareholders' equity of €322 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio (gearing) of 59% (69% as of December 31, 2016).
Earnings as of September 30, 2017 by division
€m
JACQUET
STAPPERT
IMS group
Stainless steel and wear-
Stainless steel
Engineering
steels
|Q3 2017
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Q3 2017
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Q3 2017
| 30.09.17
9 months
|Sales
|90.6
|286.6
|111.1
|351.7
|208.5
|681.2
|Change vs 2016
|17.1%
|16.3%
|7.3%
|9.8%
|5.8%
|4.6%
|Price effect
|1.3%
|9.7%
|7.2%
|13.4%
|8.9%
|7.2%
|Volume effect
|15.8%
|6.6%
|0.1%
|-3.6%
|-3.2%
|-2.5%
|EBITDA 1 2
|4.2
|17.7
|5.5
|22.2
|8.8
|35.3
|% of sales
|4.6%
|6.2%
|4.9%
|6.3%
|4.2%
|5.2%
|Operating income before non-recurring items 2
|2.0
|10.9
|4.9
|20.7
|6.9
|29.5
|% of sales
|2.2%
|3.8%
|4.4%
|5.9%
|3.3%
|4.3%
1 Non-division operations contributed €3.6 million to Q3 2017 EBITDA, and €7.6 million as of September 30, 2017.
2 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
JACQUET Abraservice This division specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generates 74% of its sales in Europe and 18% in North America.
Sales amounted to €286.6 million compared to €246.5 million as of September 30, 2016, an increase by +16.3%: Volumes sold rose +6.6% (Q3: +15.8%), prices rose +9.7% (Q3: +1.3%).
The gross margin rate rose 0.3 percentage point to 30.3% of sales (Q3: 29.1%) and came to €86.8 million compared to €74 million as of September 30, 2016.
EBITDA amounted to €17.7 million (Q3: €4.2 million), representing 6.2% of sales, compared to €7.6 million (3.1% of sales) as of September 30, 2016.
STAPPERT This division specializes in the distribution of long stainless steel products in Europe. It generates 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €351.7 million, +9.8% from €320.3 million as of September 30, 2016, an increase by +9.8%: Volumes sold decreased by -3.6% (Q3: +0.1%), prices rose +13.4% (Q3: +7.2%).
The gross margin rate rose 1.1 percentage point to 22.6% of sales (Q3: 20.9%), while the gross margin came to €79.3 million compared to €68.7 million as of September 30, 2016.
EBITDA amounted to €22.2 million (Q3: €5.5 million), representing 6.3% of sales, compared to €13.2 million as of September 30, 2016 (4.1% of sales).
IMS group This division specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. It generates 48% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €681.2 million compared to €650.9 million as of September 30, 2016, an increase by +4.6%: Volumes sold decreased by -2.5% (Q3: -3.2%), prices increased +7.2% (Q3: +8.9%).
The gross margin rate rose 2 percentage points to 24.2% of sales (Q3: 23%), while the gross margin came to €164.6 million compared to €144.5 million as of September 30, 2016.
EBITDA amounted to €35.3 million (Q3: €8.8 million), representing 5.2% of sales, compared to €13.8 million (2.1% of sales) as of September 30, 2016. S+B Distribution (the distribution activity acquired from Schmolz+Bickenbach group in July 2015) contributed €13.7 million (3.5% of sales) to EBITDA, compared to €2.1 million as of September 30, 2016.
| Key financial information
Income statement
|€m
| 30.09.17
9 months
|
30.09.16
|Sales
|1,323.2
|1,218.8
|Gross margin
|335.2
|290.8
|% of sales
|25.3%
|23.9%
|EBITDA 1
|82.8
|40.1
|% of sales
|6.3%
|3.3%
|Operating income before non-recurring items 1
|66.7
|25.7
|% of sales
|5.0%
|2.1%
|Operating income
|66.0
|26.6
|Net income (Group share)
|37.1
|7.8
|1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
|Balance sheet
|€m
|30.09.17
|31.12.16
|Goodwill
|68.4
|68.5
|Net non-current assets
|151.6
|147.6
|Net inventory
|389.4
|376.2
|Net trade receivables
|209.6
|171.3
|Other assets
|87.9
|91.7
|Cash
|66.0
|73.0
|Total assets
|972.8
|928.3
|Shareholders' equity
|322.1
|296.5
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|104.5
|112.3
|Trade payables
|205.1
|176.4
|Borrowings
|258.9
|281.2
|Other liabilities
|82.1
|61.8
|Total equity and liabilities
|972.8
|928.3
Cash flow
|€m
| 30.09.17
9 months
| 31.12.16
12 months
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|67.2
|45.3
|Change in working capital
|(8.8)
|(2.2)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|58.4
|43.1
|Capital expenditure
|(20.2)
|(18.3)
|Asset disposals
|0.9
|1.2
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA
|(11.8)
|(9.5)
|Interest paid
|(7.5)
|(9.6)
|Other movements
|(4.0)
|1.3
|Change in net debt
|15.8
|8.3
Net debt brought forward
|
205.3
|
213.5
|
Net debt carried forward
|
189.5
|
205.3
The activity report may be downloaded from: www.jacquetmetalservice.com
2017 Full year results: March 7, 2018 after close of trading
Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio of four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), Stappert (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels). Jacquet Metal Service employs 3 317 people and has a network of 109 distribution centers across 26 countries spanning Europe, China and North America.
Compartment B
ISIN: FR0000033904
Reuters: JCQ.PA
Bloomberg JCQ FP
