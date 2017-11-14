Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group Announces Results of Meeting of Board of Directors 14-Nov-2017 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group Announces Results of Meeting of Board of Directors* Moscow, Russia - 14 November 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces the results of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14 November 2017. At the meeting, the Board of Directors of the Cherkizovo Group (the "Group") reviewed the report on the status of action items of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors reviewed the consolidated financial statements (IFRS) and press release for the third quarter of 2017. The Board of Directors reviewed the reports of the Chairman of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, the Chairman of the Investment and Strategic Planning Committee and the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Taking into account the significant decrease in the trading volumes of global depositary receipts ("GDRs"), which represent interests in the Group's shares on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), the Board of Directors took the decision to cancel the listing of GDRs on the LSE. The Board of Directors instructed the Group's chief executive officer to take all necessary steps to implement this decision. In addition, the Board of Directors approved an interested party transaction. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of Cherkizovo Group is Anatoliy Vereschagin (please see details below). For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Anatoliy Vereschagin Managing Partner Progress Communications Agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in each of the Russian poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat and meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has delivered long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue in 2016 was 82.4 RUB billion. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its GDRs are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: ROM TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 4851 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629255 14-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b23a144f425936dbdec548cd907e59a&application_id=629255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)