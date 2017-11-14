Settlement of securities lawsuits is the final step before the Canadian asset manager can consummate the acquisition of the second of SunEdison's former yieldcos.

So close. Seven months after Brookfield struck a deal to acquire TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, the two solar and wind yieldcos created by SunEdison, the asset manager is finally closing the deals.

Brookfield closed on the acquisition of a 51% share in TerraForm Power a month ago, and yesterday TerraForm Global's shareholders voted to approve the acquisition by Brookfield ...

