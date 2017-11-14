Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has now let all the space in the "55 Amsterdam" building in Paris' 8th arrondissement after signing a new firm six-year lease for nearly 3,400 sq.m, following the space already let to the Algolia, Thom Europe and Edicom groups.

This next-generation building was delivered in the first half of 2017 following an ambitious redevelopment operation.

This 12,300 sq.m asset is the first redeveloped building to be awarded Well label in France. It has also achieved HQE Exceptional, BREEAM Outstanding, LEED Core Shell Platinum, Wired Score, BiodiverCity and BBC renovation certification.

On this operation, Gecina and the tenant were advised by BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.5 billion euros at end-August 2017, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006447/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

or

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

or

Press relations

Brigitte Cachon

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 45

brigittecachon@gecina.fr

or

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr