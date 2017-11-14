Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who purchased NASDAQ: TRVG shares against Trivago NV over alleged Securities Laws Violations.

On March 9, 2017, Trivago NV disclosed to investors a material weakness in internal controls, citing lack of sufficient accounting personnel with appropriate level of accounting experience and training. Trivago NV further announced that it plans to expand accounting policies and procedures to remediate weakness.

On October 27, 2017, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") announced that it was investigating the manner in which Trivago displays information to customers. Specifically, the Competition and Markets Authority cited concerns about the clarity, accuracy and presentation of information on sites, which could mislead customers. The Competition and Markets Authority said it would examine how hotels were ranked, whether results were influenced by how much commission a hotel pays over the customer's requirements, the use of "pressure selling," and hidden charges.

On October 30, 2017, a securities class action lawsuit was filed against Trivago NV over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company engaged in deceptive sales practices, that such practices were nearly certain to bring Trivago under enhanced regulatory scrutiny, and that as a result of the foregoing, Trivago's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

