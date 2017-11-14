Cvent worked with TRUSTe to review and verify that their privacy practices meet the requirements of the EU and Swiss data transfer framework

Cvent, Inc., a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today announced that the United States Department of Commerce has approved its Privacy Shield certifications. Cvent worked with TRUSTe, LLC ("TRUSTe"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TrustArc Inc., to review and verify compliance with the EU-U.S. and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework are set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States.

"As a leading technology company, data privacy and security are of paramount importance for Cvent," said Pradeep Mannakkara, Chief Information Officer of Cvent. "Cvent is the first full-platform business meetings, events and hospitality company to have its Privacy Shield certifications approved by the United States Department of Commerce after third-party verification. As the category leader, we can invest resources and people in ensuring our data privacy and security are the strongest in the industry. We believe that Cvent has the highest level of security to be a trusted partner to our tens of thousands of customers to keep both their data and ours safe."

TRUSTe follows a three-phase process to prepare companies for their EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certifications, using a combination of experienced privacy analysts and proven assessment methodology powered by the TrustArc privacy technology platform. Phase I includes a comprehensive review of the company's privacy practices against the Privacy Shield Principles and creation of a detailed privacy finding report. Phase II includes a collaborative review of the findings, implementation of remediation recommendations and documentation of action item completion. Phase III includes certification activation, including issuing the TRUSTe seal and access to privacy guidance, along with the privacy findings report in TrustArc's Assessment Manager to support ongoing privacy compliance. TRUSTe also provides independent dispute resolution services to address privacy-related questions from users around customer data and ongoing access to privacy guidance.

TrustArc CEO Chris Babel said, "We believe a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure compliance. We reviewed the practices of Cvent, Inc. and Lanyon Solutions, Inc. to help ensure that they meet the requirements of the EU and Swiss Privacy Shield Frameworks and can demonstrate their privacy commitment to users, partners and regulators."

The privacy shield certifications apply to Cvent, as well as three companies Cvent has acquired: CrowdCompass, LLC, Cvent OnArrival, Inc. and Elite Meetings International, LLC. Lanyon Solutions, Inc., which merged with Cvent in 2016, also achieved certifications under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield and the Swiss-US Privacy Shield.

