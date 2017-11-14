Regulatory News:
In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 6 November 2017 to 10 November 2017.
Aggregate table by trading day and market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
|Trading day
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code)
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|06/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|17 000
|EUR 24.7945
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|06/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|13 500
|USD 28.9760
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|07/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|17 000
|EUR 25.5401
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|07/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|11 300
|USD 29.5087
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|08/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|19 600
|EUR 25.2435
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|08/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|13 000
|USD 29.2022
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|09/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|17 000
|EUR 25.0210
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|09/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|13 300
|USD 29.2079
|XNYSE
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|10/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|17 000
|EUR 25.1811
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|10/11/2017
|GB00BDSFG982
|12 100
|USD 29.0276
|XNYSE
Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.
