Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 6 November 2017 to 10 November 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 06/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24.7945 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 06/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 500 USD 28.9760 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 07/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 25.5401 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 07/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 11 300 USD 29.5087 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 08/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 19 600 EUR 25.2435 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 08/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 000 USD 29.2022 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 25.0210 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 09/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 300 USD 29.2079 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 25.1811 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 10/11/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 29.0276 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006576/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, +1-281-260-3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis, +1-281-260-3665

Senior Manager Investor Relations

James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, +33 1 47 78 34 83

Manager Public Relations

Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams, +1-281-405-4659

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Lisa Adams