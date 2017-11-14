TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Changfeng Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CFY) ("Changfeng"), an energy provider in China, is pleased to announce the joint venture company between Sanya Changfeng New Energy Investment Co., Ltd. ("the Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Changfeng Energy Inc., and EDF (China) Holding Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the EDF Group has been established.

The joint venture company is named Sanya EDF Changfeng Energy Management Co., Ltd., with 50 percent ownership respectively. The joint venture has a registered capital of 100 million RMB, approximately C$20 million. The new joint venture company will invest, construct, and operate four energy-processing stations to supply cooling, hot water to the hotels, shopping centers, and residential households in Haitang Bay area.

About Haitang Bay

Haitang Bay is a popular tourism destination in Sanya, Hainan, China with a local population of 250,000 people. It covers 96 square kilometers and 24 kilometres long beach. Due to the tropical climate and an abundance of resorts and hotels, Haitang Bay has a high year round energy demand.

About EDF Group

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of EUR71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

