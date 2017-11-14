IMPORTANT GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed on Behalf of Investors who Purchased and Suffered Losses in Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ("Genocea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNCA). and certain Company executives on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Genocea Biosciences, Inc. securities between May 5, 2017 and September 25, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. It is alleged that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that

the Company's finances were insufficient to support Phase 3 trials of GEN-003;

accordingly, Genocea had overstated the prospects for GEN-003; and

as a result of the foregoing, Genocea's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 25, 2017 after the market closed, Genocea disclosed that it was halting spending and activities on GEN-003, its lead product candidate, and exploring strategic alternatives for the drug. The Company also announced that it was cutting 40% of its workforce.

On the subsequent trading day following this news, Genocea's share price fell $4.08 per share, or 76.5%, to close at $1.25 per share on September 26, 2017.

