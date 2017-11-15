sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,616 Euro		-0,044
-0,66 %
WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,436
6,632
14.11.
6,465
6,621
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HITACHI LTD
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD6,616-0,66 %