Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that BRM Aero, a developer of ultralight and light sport airplanes, is using the "Engineered to Fly" industry solution experience on the cloud to more efficiently design and develop the structure of its Bristell airplanes.

"Engineered to Fly," based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, provides BRM Aero with capabilities for 3D modeling and simulation of folded and unfolded representations of sheet metal part surfaces. BRM Aero can explore workable concepts for detailed design, enrich them with complex shapes, and check their manufacturing feasibility. In a unified digital environment, its team can collaborate in real time and reduce cycle times and changes late in the engineering process, with full data traceability and secured intellectual property.

"Engineered to Fly" is tailored for smaller operations seeking to improve productivity from a bid to the delivery of a part or system. It features applications for each major commodity class, including sheet metal. It also offers the benefits of the cloud: quick, easy deployment and scalability as a business' needs evolve.

"We are now successfully manufacturing and assembling our airplanes with the new sheet metal parts developed using Dassault Systèmes' 'Engineered to Fly' on the cloud," said Milan Bríštela, CEO, Founder, BRM Aero. "This is more than just a design tool, this is a business decision. We can create and manage projects with one full 3D product definition and protect our company data with a low total cost of ownership. For a company of our size, these are important factors for completing successful programs."

"The aerospace industry is going through a resurgence of innovation, and companies of all sizes are seeking far more comprehensive and sophisticated technology to drive their competitive advantage," said Michel Tellier, Vice President, Aerospace Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud addresses the end-to-end process for mechanical, composites, mechatronic systems and sheet metal design. Smaller companies have the flexibility and efficiency to work on large assemblies, design right the first time and win more opportunities."

