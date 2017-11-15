European engineering services supplier deploys industry solution experience from Dassault Systèmes' new streamlined portfolio for Energy, Process Utilities

Improved collaboration, consistent data delivery support and accelerated processes in capital projects

Digital transformation of project management and execution is key driver to reduce delays and costs in EPU industry

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) was selected by I&C Energo a.s. to help it transform its engineering services in the European energy sector. I&C Energo is deploying Dassault Systèmes' "Capital Facilities Information Excellence" industry solution experience to efficiently manage documents, projects and configuration related to the engineering, construction, maintenance and optimization of power plants and other industrial facilities.

The deployment, which follows I&C Energo's two-year evaluation of market solutions, is aimed to strengthen I&C Energo's international business by mitigating the industry's increasing schedule and budget pressures. Based on Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, "Capital Facilities Information Excellence" provides a single source of information in a unified digital environment for comprehensive, real-time visibility on project activities. I&C Energo's design and commissioning teams can seamlessly collaborate on project specifications, industry regulations compliance and project governance, while quickly making decisions that reduce the risk of late or inaccurate changes.

"As part of our vision to be an international leader in our field, the unified management of project documentation, schedules and reporting for large projects will bring us a competitive advantage," said Jan Krška, CSO, member of the Board of Directors, I&C Energo. "Dassault Systèmes evaluated our needs not just from a technical standpoint, but from a business standpoint. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help us to improve and scale our business."

"Companies that engineer, build, or operate capital facilities need agility and efficiency to differentiate their market offering while minimizing their risk exposure," said Thomas Grand, Vice President, Energy, Process and Utilities Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, I&C Energo can rely on consistent information to adhere to standards, improve asset quality and safety, and reduce project-related time and costs, resulting in a better experience for its customers."

"Capital Facilities Information Excellence" is part of Dassault Systèmes' new streamlined portfolio of Energy, Process Utilities industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Engineering, procurement and construction companies, as well as owners and operators of capital facilities, can bring differentiated business value across all stages of the lifecycle of large plants and assets with an integrated approach to improving safety, compliance, delivery and sustainability.

About I&C Energo

I&C Energo a.s. belongs among the largest Czech suppliers of capital projects and maintenance services for various industrial applications in the field of technological process control systems and LV, HV and EHV power supply systems. A significant part of our activities consists of so-called machine activities focused on piping systems, steel structures and other technological machinery. Other standard applied products of the company include supplies and services in the field of building technologies, including electronic security systems for buildings or electronic fire-protection systems.

The company carries out its supply and engineering solutions from the position of a system integrator of major manufacturers and suppliers of regulation, control, information and security technologies, components and systems.

It has been in the market since 1993 and its supplies and services are provided mainly in the power industry and large industrial plants, where the nuclear power industry is its principal sector.

For our Czech and foreign customers it represents a reliable partner, able to assume full responsibility from the projection stage through supply of material, realization and putting into commission as well as any subsequent service.

www.ic-energo.eu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2O55f4QKaE

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

