Innovations across data integration and engagement platform enable organizations to innovate faster, increase efficiency and reduce business risk

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, today announced significant enhancements across AMPLIFY, a data integration and engagement platform, that enable business managers, IT professionals and developers to innovate faster, increase efficiency and reduce business risk. The latest release of Axway AMPLIFY includes more than 40 new innovations that span API management, file transfer, application development and analytics. With the new innovations, organizations can quickly and easily unlock business value from a vast array of data sources to transform the customer experience.

The new innovations include significant expansions to the AMPLIFY Marketplace, a toolbox of offerings for customers to find, try, buy and manage subscriptions. These offerings deliver service accelerators for easier and more seamless discovery, promotion, and consumption of composable integration and engagement assets for users of the platform. These assets include more than 30 connectors that enable applications to access data from different sources ranging from popular CRM systems to marketing automation, databases and Big Data analytics. In addition, new support for Microsoft Azure enhances choice, flexibility, agility and security by enabling organizations to benefit from the productivity, intelligence and hybrid capabilities of the trusted Azure cloud platform.

"Organizations today are experiencing a tsunami of technological changes that have resulted in a dramatic and rapid shift in what it takes to deliver a great customer experience, forcing organizations to rethink traditional customer engagement strategies," said Vince Padua, VP of Platform and Products, Axway. "At Axway, we are focused on helping organizations embrace these changes and transform the customer experience. The latest innovations in AMPLIFY help deliver on that vision by enabling organizations to innovate faster, reduce risk and drive efficiencies across their business."

The latest innovations within AMPLIFY enable IT professionals, business managers and developers to accelerate delivery of digital services by making integration of data sources and aggregating services across hybrid platforms faster and easier. New innovations include:

API Management Innovations : Transform the creation and deployment of APIs in order to meet the highest level security needs of enterprise customers. New API Builder Orchestration capabilities deliver new collaboration and visual composition capabilities that simplify building and orchestrating API integration and connectivity. Enhanced API Manager capabilities enable organizations to auto scale resources to better manage changing API requirements and a new Connector Builder simplifies building connectors to use with APIs. Further, a new API Central Service makes it possible to harness the collective strength of an entire ecosystem of partners, customers, developers and suppliers. A new open source MQTT connector simplifies and secures working with the IoT.

: Transform the creation and deployment of APIs in order to meet the highest level security needs of enterprise customers. New API Builder Orchestration capabilities deliver new collaboration and visual composition capabilities that simplify building and orchestrating API integration and connectivity. Enhanced API Manager capabilities enable organizations to auto scale resources to better manage changing API requirements and a new Connector Builder simplifies building connectors to use with APIs. Further, a new API Central Service makes it possible to harness the collective strength of an entire ecosystem of partners, customers, developers and suppliers. A new open source MQTT connector simplifies and secures working with the IoT. File Transfer Innovations : The latest release of AMPLIFY includes greater integration with Axway Syncplicity, a leading enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) solution that provides users with the experience and tools they need for secure collaboration. Enhancements include new data loss prevention and a new Syncplicity connector that enables organizations working with Axway MFT to deliver a variety of hybrid MFT use cases.

: The latest release of AMPLIFY includes greater integration with Axway Syncplicity, a leading enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) solution that provides users with the experience and tools they need for secure collaboration. Enhancements include new data loss prevention and a new Syncplicity connector that enables organizations working with Axway MFT to deliver a variety of hybrid MFT use cases. Application Development Innovations: New mobile capabilities enable organizations to create exceptional and immersive cross-platform native mobile apps. Titanium SDK includes new Hyperloop technology and support for the latest versions of iOS, Android and Windows platform. New enhancements include local development capabilities with a new Node.js server and a new IDE plug-in that gives developers and organizations more choices and flexibility when building cross-platform apps.

New mobile capabilities enable organizations to create exceptional and immersive cross-platform native mobile apps. Titanium SDK includes new Hyperloop technology and support for the latest versions of iOS, Android and Windows platform. New enhancements include local development capabilities with a new Node.js server and a new IDE plug-in that gives developers and organizations more choices and flexibility when building cross-platform apps. Analytics Innovations: To help organizations measure and predict the performance of their services, a new Technology Preview of Query Builder Analytics enables users to do ad hoc query of mobile statistics instead of limiting users to a preconfigured dashboard.

To help organizations measure and predict the performance of their services, a new Technology Preview of Query Builder Analytics enables users to do ad hoc query of mobile statistics instead of limiting users to a preconfigured dashboard. B2B Gateway Innovations: Organizations will be able to establish secure connections and manage information flows between internal applications and an extended B2B community on premise or in the cloud.

At Axway SPARK 2017 on Thursday, November 16, 2017, Axway will discuss how the enhanced AMPLIFY platform helps IT teams, developers and business executives meet increasing expectations as well as share practical insights organizations can use to build customer experience networks. To register, click here.

