- Net result for the period was USD 16.43 million (mln) (January 1, 2016-September 30, 2016: 83.93). Earnings per share were USD 0.19 (1.12).



- Net result for the quarter was USD 7.79 mln (60.85). Earnings per share for the quarter were USD 0.09 (0.79).



- The net asset value of Vostok New Ventures ("Vostok" or "the Company") was USD 735.80 mln on September 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 725.52), corresponding to USD 8.68 per share (December 31, 2016: 8.47). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.109 the values were SEK 5,966.34 mln (December 31, 2016: 6,600.09) and SEK 70.39 (December 31, 2016: 77.02), respectively.



- The group's net asset value per share in USD increased by 2% over the period January 1, 2017-September 30, 2017.



- During the quarter July 1, 2017-September 30, 2017, the group's net asset value per share in USD decreased by 1%.



- On July 12, 2017, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had resolved to redeem the Company's entire SEK 300,000,000 bond 2016/2019 with ISIN SE0008406367. The bond was redeemed due to the early repayment by Delivery Hero AG of its loan of EUR 25 mln to the Company. The Bond was redeemed on August 17, 2017.



- On June 22, 2017, the Company issued corporate bonds 2017/2020 of SEK 600 million within a total frame of SEK 800 million. The bonds mature on June 22, 2020 and carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50 per cent per annum with quarterly interest payments. Trading in the corporate bonds 2017/2020 commenced on July 19, 2017 at Nasdaq Stockholm.



- During the quarter, the Company has repurchased 775,852 shares (SDRs) under the Board of Directors' existing repurchase authorization and renewed repurchase authorization of August 11, 2017.



- The number of outstanding shares (SDRs) at the end of the period was 84,732,357.



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.01 CET on November 15, 2017.



