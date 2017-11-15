Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: 2017 Capital Markets Day 15-Nov-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 November 2017 2017 Capital Markets Day SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM specialist staffing business, is hosting a series of presentations for analysts and investors this afternoon in London. The event will be hosted by Gary Elden, CEO and Alex Smith, CFO, together with other members of the senior management team. The presentations will focus on Group strategy, profile a number of business units and provide an introduction to the Group's innovation initiatives; they will also include reference to an aspiration to grow operating profit over the five years to 2022 within the range of GBP60m-GBP100m*. A webcast of the event and presentation materials covering the following areas will be available on the Group's website www.sthree.com [1] as soon as possible after the event: 1) Group purpose, vision and strategy 2) Customer & market focus 3) Financial overview 4) Group business profiles (USA, Germany, Netherlands and Life Sciences) 5) Innovation 6) M&A * This range should not be construed as a profit forecast. There is no certainty over the timing or probability of achieving this range and it is dependent on a variety of assumptions and factors, both macro-economic and SThree-specific. No additional material new information is expected to be disclosed at this event. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary/IR Enquiries Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman Notes to editors SThree is a leading international specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 7,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Information and Communication Technology ('ICT') sector the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 2,700 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 4850 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629251 15-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04ccb9928f205f22063cbe5da1a3724c&application_id=629251&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

