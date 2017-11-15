Clavister Recruits Chief Strategy Officer From IBM and Google

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The appointment of a senior Chief Strategy Officer adds an important component to Clavister's business plan and growth ambitions.

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, today announced the addition of Przemek Sienkiewicz as the new Chief Strategy Officer to the executive management team, effective immediately.

Sienkiewicz, a seasoned professional with experience from IBM where he has been their director for cloud and cognitive business-as well as creating and heading up Google's enterprise business in some 30 countries in Europe. Previous to that, he was Sales Director for Oracle in EMEA and held sales positions in (amongst others) Lucent Technologies. He holds a master's degree in Economy and Corporate Strategy from Economic University in Poznan, Poland.

"Having this kind of critical, strategic asset and competence join our team is a real strength to our business," states Clavister President and CEO John Vestberg. "Przemek will help drive corporate strategy as well as build C-level relationships with key partners and much more," he continues.

For his part, Sienkiewicz feels an affinity to the security industry, its potential and Clavister's offering in it. "Clavister is really perfectly positioned to take off with the right set of structures and ambitions. So, to be able to use my knowledge and experience to grow with the company and attain its full capacity and market share is very exciting. I'm looking forward to deliver that business value to the company and to Clavister's customers," Sienkiewicz declares.

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman

Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

