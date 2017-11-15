Aura Energy Limited - Update re: capital raising

15 November 2017

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura' or the "Company')

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE/AIM:AURA) wishes to inform shareholders that on finalisation of its previously announced Capital Raising (See Announcement dated 3 November 2017), the Company has amended the number of shares to be issued under the Capital Raising following confirmation of the GBP/AUD exchange rate for United Kingdom-based investors and the settlement of equity raising costs, in part, by way of the issue of fully paid ordinary shares and options over ordinary shares.

The Company will issue 55,825,000 fully paid ordinary shares at 2 Australian cents per share (1.17 pence per share). The Company had previously advised that it would issue 55,115,250 fully paid ordinary shares at 2 Australian cents per share (1.18 pence per share).

The number of options over ordinary shares to be granted is 18,608,333 compared to the previous announcement of 18,371,750 options over ordinary shares.

The share capital of the Company following Admission will be 849,560,890 fully paid ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per ordinary share). There are no shares held by the Company in treasury. The number of shares on issue may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Proceeds from the Capital Raising are $1,108,500 (£648,245) before costs.

The Company expects the shares to be admitted to trading on 20 November 2017 rather than 17 November 2017 as previously advised.









For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following :

Aura Energy Limited

Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman) Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500

info@auraenergy.com.au WH IrelandLimited

Adrian Hadden

Katy Mitchell Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Joe Burgess Telephone:

+44 (0) 7769 325 254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.