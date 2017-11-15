Energiser Investments Plc - Completion of Wellingborough Sale

15 November 2017

Energiser Investments plc

('Energiser' or the 'Company')

Completion of Wellingborough Sale

Energiser Investments plc is pleased to confirm that, further to its announcement of 24 October 2017, sale of the 20 residential units at Wellingborough Northamptonshire has legally completed at the agreed price of £2,800,000.

Net of associated bank debt this has returned approximately £1,500,000 of cash to Energiser. The funds received from the sale will be used to strengthen Energiser's balance sheet in preparation for the next investment.

