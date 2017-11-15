GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Exhibitors, Sponsors and Partners

The GSMA today announced new developments for Mobile World Congress 2018, including recently confirmed keynote speakers, as well as new exhibitors, sponsors and partners. The GSMA also provided updates for attendee experiences such as 4YFN, Women4Tech and YoMo. Mobile World Congress will be held 26 February 1 March 2018 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, with events also taking place at Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L'Hospitalet.

"Preparations for Mobile World Congress 2018 are well underway and it's set to be the biggest and most ambitious event we've ever delivered," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "We look forward to welcoming the mobile world to Barcelona in just over three months and showing how mobile is creating a better future today."

New Keynote Speakers Confirmed

The GSMA announced additional keynote speakers for the Mobile World Congress conference programme, including:

Jeremy Fox, CEO, Atrium TV and Chairman, DRG

Christopher Young, CEO, McAfee

Oren Jacobs, Founder and CEO, PullString

Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund

Enrica Porcari, Chief Information Officer and Chair of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster, World Food Programme

These executives join previously announced keynote speakers including:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Gavin Patterson, CEO, BT Group

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, President and CEO, NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO, Red Hat

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group

Spanning four days, the conference will address key topics such as artificial intelligence, the evolution to 5G and next-generation networks, the digital consumer, immersive content and entertainment, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, regulation and policy, privacy and security, and sustainable development, among many others. In addition to the keynote sessions, the conference will include series of focused track sessions that explore specific subjects in greater depth. For more information on the keynotes and the conference, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/.

Additional Exhibitors Confirmed for 2018

The GSMA announced the participation of several additional exhibitors at Mobile World Congress, including Boston Consulting, China Mobile, Continental, Deloitte, Essential, Telit and Toyota. These companies join the many major brands already confirmed for the show floor, including Accenture, Alibaba, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, HTC, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, NTT DOCOMO, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Ooredoo, Oracle, Orange, Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP, SEAT, SK Telecom, Telefónica, Verizon, Vivo, Vodafone, Xiaomi and ZTE, among others. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/exhibition/.

New Event Sponsors and Media Partners

The GSMA announced several new event sponsors and media partners for Mobile World Congress. Celtra and Ogury are confirmed as the latest Networking Garden Sponsors, joining previously announced sponsors Android, Citi, EY, HTC and Visa. The GSMA has signed a Global Media Partnership with CNN International for Mobile World Congress, as well as other global GSMA events. Mobile World Live is also a Global Media Partner, while Official Media Partners include CBS Interactive Tech, Financial Times, QQ.com, Time, Inc.'s TIME and Fortune, and Ziff Davis. For a full list of sponsors and partners at Mobile World Congress, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/about/sponsors-partners/.

Women4Tech Launches 2018 Hack_D_Gap Global Challenge

The Women4Tech programme, together with 4YFN, launched the second Hack_D_Gap Global Challenge aimed at startups and/or individuals eager to create innovative solutions, products or services that drive gender diversity and gender equality in the tech industry. For more information on the Women4Tech 4YFN Hack_D_Gap Global Challenge, including categories and submission details, visit www.4yfn.com/event/4yfn-barcelona-2018/women4tech-hack-d-gap-2018/. Additionally, the GSMA announced new sponsors supporting the Women4Tech programme; EY has confirmed as the sponsor for the Women4Tech Speed Coaching Networking Event, while Syniverse Technologies returns as the Global Mobile Awards Category Sponsor for the Women4Tech Industry Leadership Award. For more information on Women4Tech, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/experiences/gsma-women4tech/.

4YFN Awards: Call for Entries Open

4YFN announced that the 2018 4YFN Awards, a startup competition designed to recognise the most disruptive ideas in the digital landscape, are open for entry. An awards jury will select 10 finalist startups to pitch on the main 4YFN stage at Mobile World Congress, meet up with investors and participate in the 4YFN exhibition there. Startup applications will be accepted through 18 December at www.4yfn.com/event/4yfn-barcelona-2018/awards.

YoMo Returns to Barcelona

The Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) is back in Barcelona with an expanded set of activities and events in its second year. YoMo is a dedicated programme designed to inspire young people to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art/design, and math (STEAM). From Tuesday, 27 February through Friday, 2 March, approximately 15,000 young people and educators from across Catalonia and Spain will gather at La Farga L'Hospitalet to participate in an array of educational exhibits, live theatre shows, interactive workshops and hands-on activities, as well as educator-focused workshops, lectures and more. Registration for YoMo will open on Wednesday, 22 November. For more information, visit: www.mwcyomo.com/bcn/en/.

New Partner Programmes, Power Hour Sessions

Developed by leading players from across the mobile ecosystem, Partner Programmes, Training Sessions and Power Hour Sessions provide invaluable learning opportunities for Mobile World Congress attendees. Newly added Partner Programmes include half-day sessions with Palo Alto and Taptica, both taking place on Wednesday, 28 February, as well as a full-day session presented by mSchools on Thursday, 1 March. B.Yond recently signed on to deliver a Power Hour Session on Thursday, 1 March. For more information on Partner Programmes, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/partner-programmes/.

Submissions for Glomo Awards Close on 22 November

There's only one week left to submit for the 2018 Global Mobile Awards (Glomo Awards). The Glomo Awards honour the greatest achievements and innovations across the mobile industry, with 38 awards over eight categories. Entries for the 2018 awards will be accepted through Wednesday, 22 November, with the winners announced during Mobile World Congress. For more information on the Glomo Awards, including instructions for submission, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards-2018/.

Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2018

For more information on Mobile World Congress 2018, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMA using MWC18, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/networking/.

The Mobile World Congress is the cornerstone of the Mobile World Capital, which will be hosted in Barcelona through 2023. The Mobile World Capital encompasses programmes and activities that span the entire year and will benefit not only the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, but also the worldwide mobile industry. For more information on the Mobile World Capital, visit www.mobileworldcapital.com.

