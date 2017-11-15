Guardia Civil Invests in Perception Cyber Security

ROMSEY, England, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Spanish Guardia Civil has chosen Chemring Technology Solutions' Perception Cyber Security to protect its critical network assets from cyber-attacks, as well identify malicious insiders or other vulnerabilities within the network. The new contract follows a successful product evaluation by Guardia Civil and its Spanish partner Eleycon21.

Perception was originally developed for the UK Ministry of Defence and is the world's first bio-inspired network security system. Once deployed, Perception will complement the Guardia Civil's existing computer network security systems by identifying the potential threats they cannot.

Eleycon21 distribute and support the Perception product throughout Spain. Gabriel Crespo, Managing Director of Eleycon21, said: "Perception offers a ground-breaking approach to identifying advanced cyber threats and it will deliver the Guardia Civil a distinct advantage. We are therefore delighted to be partnering Perception Cyber Security in the delivery and support of its technology in Spain."

As Perception is a network behaviour analysis system, it has no rigid "rules-based" architecture and adapts to the network's changing profile to automatically identify malicious activity, making it more difficult for malware to evade detection. It will also detect the slow, unauthorised external extraction of information from the network, even when sophisticated obfuscation techniques are used.

Daniel Driver, Head of Perception Cyber Security, said: "Eleycon21 has an in-depth knowledge of the dangers posed by today's more sophisticated network security threats, and they are committed to ensuring that Spain's leading organisations have the robust cyber protection required to combat them. Their work alongside Guardia Civil in deploying Perception is a demonstration of their commitment to this endeavour and we are delighted to support them."

About Chemring Technology Solutionshttp://www.chemringts.com

Chemring Technology Solutions, part of Chemring Group PLC, is a global provider of advanced Electronic Warfare (EW), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Communication Information Systems (CIS). Trusted by governments, national security and commercial customers to provide military and commercial advantage, its products are relied upon by the best equipped armed forces in the world, including the UK MOD and NATO allies.

Perception has been designed and developed by market-leading technology and security specialists within the Chemring Group, which has been delivering secure communication solutions for more than 40 years and is trusted by defence and security agencies worldwide.

About Eleycon21

Eleycon21 has been a long-term strategic partner of Perception's parent company, Chemring Technology Solutions, for products and consultancy in defence based systems. Perception is Eleycon21's product of choice for their new cyber security division.