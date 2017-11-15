The Ultimate Electric Bike has Been Launched by F-wheel & it is Creating a Major Buzz

With Three Different Riding Modes & Several Other Amazing Features, the E-bike will break sales recordsin the days to come

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- F-wheel has proudly announced the launch of its brand-new second generation DYU Smart Bike D2. The tech-company has introduced this electric bike with several amazing features.The bike is features manual power, electric power and also an electric moped power mode.

"Our all-new folding electric bike is lightweight and comes with a smart app so that the riders can control and monitor its features from their smartphones with ease," said Liwei, F-wheel CEO, "The folding electrical bike also features induction headlamps to light up the way in the dark for our valued customers," he added. The new electrical bikehas a long mileage and charging protection features.

In addition, the lightweight electric bike can be lifted by using a single hand as it weighs only 13 kilograms. Moreover, it is comfortable to hold and can be lifted with ease due to its arc design. Also, it can be easily folded for storage or moving and can fit in the trunk of a regular sedan without much effort. Another great feature of this electric bike is that it comes with a display screen and a digital locking system controlled via smartphone, to ensure safety and security.

The new folding electric bike by F-wheel is also equipped with an effective batterythat needs only three hours to be charged fully, delivering an impressive range of 20 kilometer mileage per charge. In addition, the folding bike has inflatable rubber tires that are resistant to shocksand are ableto roll on all kinds of road conditions.If the rider wants to use the pedals for mobility,the folding bikecan be used manually too. The aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame, lightweight body and folding design make it a perfect choice and the company welcomes riders from around the world to try it out for their dailycommuting needs.

F-wheel is a high-tech company in smart travelling tools field.

