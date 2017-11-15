Innovative DIY Splicing Scooter as Christmas Gift from Parents is Launched by Fascol

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fascol is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative and fascinating product named DIY Lego Splicing Scooter.Fascol is focused on the design and manufacture of full line of award-winning and captivating products ranging from kid's scooter to tricycle, balance bike and toys and so on.

"Our team of highly talented and experienced engineers designed and manufactured the DIY scooter line using ergonomictechnology andthemost sturdy materials to ensure the safety of children, and it will boost child-parent relationship while building and playing the scooter together", stated Jimmy Bond, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fascol."The scooter is designed with four height adjustment pattern to suit to the kids' height at different ages and also with very wide wheels which can pass through pavement pits without any obstacles. "Each scooter is tested before delivering to our beloved customers".

Through a perfect mix of cutting-edge technology, high-quality materials, and innovationthe team of professionals at Fascol takes pride in the delivery of amazing products designed to suit young riders' evolving lifestyles. The priority of Fascol is thechildren's safety and wellbeing, therefore its team of talented and highly experienced engineers research, design and develop the company's excellent product lines using high quality, non-toxic and environmentally friendly materials. This has contributed to its wide spread growth and popularity, leading to the development of subsidiaries in European countries for effective reach and excellent customer services delivery.

"The materials and components are subjected to globally recognized quality assurance tests like TUV, CE and IOS to ensure that they are resistant, durable and also meet the required standards", stated Jimmy Bond. "With excellent product quality, comfortable design and fun sliding experience, we have become more and more popular worldwide especially in European countries like UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Fascol can't be more suitable asgifts for Christmas Day or as presents for the New Year Day for young riders.".

