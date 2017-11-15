OEEGOO Announces the Launch of its Newest Invention-The Led Dimmable

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Bezos, the founder/Chief Executive Officer of OEEGOO, is highly delighted to announce the launch of an innovative home and industrial lighting product called "Led Dimmable" before the Christmas Day.

"We are glad that after several months of hard work in the process of design and manufacture, our innovative "Led Dimmable" is launched and is nowavailable for our customersto use. We design and manufacture our products using world class standards and materials," stated Jimmy Bezos. "Our team of engineers carefully chose and designed each component to ensure that the products can be fixed and assembled easily and firmly. Our products look exceptional because our designers put so much efforts to keep them both functional and aesthetic."

The team of professionals at OEEGOO focuses on world-class customer/user experience, leading to their fulfilment and satisfaction, as well as positive feedbacks and referrals. "Led Dimmable" has certificates of famous international authorities, such as CE, ROHS and BSCI. It is designed using the newest dimmable 3-color changing technology, 4.2cm ultra thin appearance and 720 SMD2835 inner lamp beads that support uniform lighting to offer customers over 40000 hours indoor and outdoor lighting. Meanwhile, itfeatures the Led Tri-proof Light, that has high light efficiency reaching up to 130LM/W, IP66 waterproof, no strobing and 30-second-installation by hoisting or roof suction feature. The product is specifically designed and manufactured, bearing in mind the emerging trends in the global lighting industry as well as the specific needs of the customers.

"Our high quality materials and components are sourced from best suppliers around the world and are subjected to quality assurance tests to ensure that they are of optimal quality, waterproof and durable," stated Jimmy Bezos. "Our sustained growth and success stems from one simple philosophy. This corporate philosophy attracts the industry's finest designers, engineers, and manufacturers who are committed and dedicated to creating innovative lighting solutions, best described as functional art".

For more information about OEEGOO and its Led Dimmable visit https://www.oeegoo.com/product/led-ultra-thin-dimmable-absorbing-dome-square-18w-1720lm-ip54/ or https://www.oeegoo.com/led-tri-proof-light/

About OEEGOO

OEEGOO is a company established with the primary aim and vision of delivering an innovative selection of advanced lighting technologies, eco-friendlyand energy-saving products, and high-quality services to its valuable customers.

Media Contact:

Jesse Jin

Shenzhen, China

Tel: +86-187-6887-7815

Mail: oeegoo@oeegoo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603628/Oeegoo_LED_Dimmable_1_LED__3_Colors.jpg