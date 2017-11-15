VALLEY CITY, Ohio, 2017-11-15 09:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO), a leading global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions, has opened a new customer service center in Munich, Germany.



The customer service center will primarily serve customers within Europe, while providing support to Shiloh's global businesses. Growth in this region will focus on Shiloh's portfolio of lightweight body structures and interiors, chassis systems and propulsion systems solutions, and their proprietary ShilohCore vibration-damping solutions.



"Shiloh has received strong demand for our innovative lightweighting solutions in the European market, especially our cross-car beams, seating solutions and chassis components," according to Scott Borovich, vice president, sales & program management. "We will continue to invest in our commercial and technical resources to meet our customers' needs."



The opening of the German office follows Shiloh's expansion into the United Kingdom earlier this year, with the goal of enhancing their overall European customer support and design capabilities due to the growing demand for their products globally.



"We are very excited to build our technical resources and talent in the area," commented Johan Westman, senior vice president, Shiloh Europe. "As a supplier of choice, we see a strong future with continued growth in the region."



About Shiloh Industries:



Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) is a global innovative solutions provider focusing on lightweighting technologies that provide environmental and safety benefits to the mobility market. The Company designs and manufactures products within body structure, chassis and propulsion systems, leveraging one of the broadest portfolios in the industry.



Shiloh's multi-component, multi-material solutions are comprised of a variety of alloys in aluminum, magnesium and steel grades, along with its proprietary line of noise and vibration reducing ShilohCore acoustic laminate products. The strategic BlankLight, CastLight and StampLight brands combine to maximize lightweighting solutions without compromising safety or performance.



The company has over 3,600 dedicated employees with operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America.



