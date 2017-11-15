Metso Corporation: Changes in Metso's Executive Team

Changes in Metso's Executive Team

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on November 15, 2017 at 10:00 EEST



Olli-Pekka Oksanen, currently Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development and a member of Metso's Executive Team, has been appointed Vice President, Minerals West Europe Market Area as of December 1, 2017.

Strategy and Business Development will move to the CFO's office, and become the responsibility of CFO Eeva Sipilä.



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com) , twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)



Further information, please contact:

Global Communications, tel. +358 20 484 3212

Investor relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253

Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä

CFO

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

