Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Acquires LED Backlight Technology from ams AG; Expands LED Driver Backlight Portfolio, Targeting Large Panel Display And Automotive Markets

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, has announced today that it has purchased ams AG's LED backlight technology and product portfolio. As part of the transaction, Dialog has also acquired specific ams intellectual property rights. The acquired LED backlight products are already in volume production with Asia Pacific TV manufacturers. The transaction is now closed, with the commercial terms of the deal undisclosed.

"Dialog continues to execute on its strategy of strengthening its technology leadership in advanced mixed-signal technologies with this acquisition from ams, our second to close in the last weeks," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO at Dialog. "We are excited about the prospects of creating new products that will provide our customers with next generation, higher quality display solutions for the consumer and automotive markets."

Large panel displays are transitioning from the traditional edge-lit configuration to multi-segment direct backlighting to provide significant performance improvements, including higher dynamic range and longer lifetime. Dialog's patented AnyMode technology enhances the display contrast ratio, enables faster image fadeout and reduces motion blur, which for an automotive infotainment display will enable a safer driving experience. The combination of Dialog's AnyMode LED technology and ams' LED driver assets will establish a worldwide leader in display backlight technologies and will allow Dialog to better serve customers in high-value display applications.

Dialog, the Dialog logo and AnyMode are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.

