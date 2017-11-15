Kesko Oyj: Changes in Kesko's Group Management Board

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.11.2017 AT 10.15 1(1)

Changes in Kesko's Group Management Board: Jorma Rauhala appointed President of the building and technical trade division and deputy to Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander, Ari Akseli appointed President of the grocery trade division and member of Group Management Board

Jorma Rauhala, 52, M.Sc. (Econ.), who is a member of Kesko Corporation's Group Management Board and currently acts as President of the grocery trade division, will assume the position of President of the building and technical trade division. He will also become deputy to Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander. Ari Akseli, 45, M.Sc. (Econ.), is appointed a member of Kesko Corporation's Group Management Board and President of the grocery trade division. Akseli currently acts as the division's Vice President for Commerce. The current President of the building and technical trade division and member of the Group Management Board Terho Kalliokoski is leaving Kesko.

"Kesko's grocery trade has seen excellent progress in recent years under Jorma Rauhala. I am convinced that under his leadership we can fully utilise the potential in the building and technical trade while keeping the division on its profitable growth track. Ari Akseli has had a central role in the implementation of the grocery trade's strategy, and the division's development according to the strategy will continue under his supervision. Terho Kalliokoski has had a long and productive career in Kesko. I want to thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him the best success going forward," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

The appointments will take effect on November 15, 2017.

