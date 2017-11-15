sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,735 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 884884 ISIN: FI0009000202 Ticker-Symbol: KEK 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KESKO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,729
43,154
09:55
15.11.2017 | 09:16
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kesko Oyj: Changes in Kesko's Group Management Board

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.11.2017 AT 10.15 1(1)

Changes in Kesko's Group Management Board: Jorma Rauhala appointed President of the building and technical trade division and deputy to Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander, Ari Akseli appointed President of the grocery trade division and member of Group Management Board

Jorma Rauhala, 52, M.Sc. (Econ.), who is a member of Kesko Corporation's Group Management Board and currently acts as President of the grocery trade division, will assume the position of President of the building and technical trade division. He will also become deputy to Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander. Ari Akseli, 45, M.Sc. (Econ.), is appointed a member of Kesko Corporation's Group Management Board and President of the grocery trade division. Akseli currently acts as the division's Vice President for Commerce. The current President of the building and technical trade division and member of the Group Management Board Terho Kalliokoski is leaving Kesko.

"Kesko's grocery trade has seen excellent progress in recent years under Jorma Rauhala. I am convinced that under his leadership we can fully utilise the potential in the building and technical trade while keeping the division on its profitable growth track. Ari Akseli has had a central role in the implementation of the grocery trade's strategy, and the division's development according to the strategy will continue under his supervision. Terho Kalliokoski has had a long and productive career in Kesko. I want to thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him the best success going forward," says Kesko's President and CEO Mikko Helander.

The appointments will take effect on November 15, 2017.

For further information:

Mikko Helander, President and CEO, Kesko Corporation, tel. +358 105 322 301

Karoliina Partanen, Senior Vice President, Communications and Identity, Kesko Corporation, tel. +358 105 320 744

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)